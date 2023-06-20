Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) Stocks Hit Low of $22.17 Before Closing at $22.62

In the latest session, Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: CLB) closed at $22.62 up 0.80% from its previous closing price of $22.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 981498 shares were traded. CLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.17.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Core Laboratories Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLB now has a Market Capitalization of 1.06B and an Enterprise Value of 1.27B. As of this moment, Core’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLB has reached a high of $26.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.08.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CLB has traded an average of 416.63K shares per day and 557.75k over the past ten days. A total of 46.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.33M. Shares short for CLB as of May 30, 2023 were 3.77M with a Short Ratio of 3.77M, compared to 5.22M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.07% and a Short% of Float of 14.72%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CLB is 0.04, from 0.04 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.42. The current Payout Ratio is 9.53% for CLB, which recently paid a dividend on May 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 08, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.88. EPS for the following year is $1.2, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $1.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $132.56M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $133.17M to a low estimate of $132M. As of the current estimate, Core Laboratories Inc.’s year-ago sales were $120.9M, an estimated increase of 9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $137.3M, an increase of 9.00% less than the figure of $9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $138.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $136M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $544.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $535M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $538.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $489.74M, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $583.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $595M and the low estimate is $565M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.