Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) Shares Decline by -10.04% to Close at $2.24

As of close of business last night, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.24, down -10.04% from its previous closing price of $2.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3148108 shares were traded. CRVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0200.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRVS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Grais Linda bought 10,000 shares for $2.45 per share. The transaction valued at 24,500 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Jones William Benton bought 20,000 shares of CRVS for $15,800 on Dec 20. The insider now owns 133,773 shares after completing the transaction at $0.79 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, MILLER RICHARD A MD, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,812 and bolstered with 1,490,119 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRVS now has a Market Capitalization of 103.38M and an Enterprise Value of 71.22M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRVS has reached a high of $4.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1168, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1612.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRVS traded 993.69K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.55M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CRVS as of May 30, 2023 were 973.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.97M, compared to 147.26k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.83%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, CVS Health Corporation analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.38, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $2.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Healthcare and $Healthcare for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Communication Services. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.