Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) was $0.46 for the day, down -7.71% from the previous closing price of $0.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0384 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2054535 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HLTH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Sever Clint sold 29,269 shares for $3.02 per share. The transaction valued at 88,334 led to the insider holds 3,939,647 shares of the business.

Sever Clint sold 24,147 shares of HLTH for $71,958 on Dec 07. The Chief Product Officer now owns 3,939,647 shares after completing the transaction at $2.98 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Sever Clint, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 26,664 shares for $3.14 each. As a result, the insider received 83,725 and left with 3,939,647 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLTH now has a Market Capitalization of 69.74M and an Enterprise Value of -55.33M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLTH has reached a high of $5.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8713, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2803.

Shares Statistics:

HLTH traded an average of 568.89K shares per day over the past three months and 1.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 151.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.63M. Insiders hold about 12.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HLTH as of May 30, 2023 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.83M, compared to 2.9M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 2.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.64 and -$2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.85. EPS for the following year is -$1.08, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$1.36.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.25M to a low estimate of $8.2M. As of the current estimate, Cue Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $87.7M, an estimated decrease of -84.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.43M, a decrease of -76.40% over than the figure of -$84.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $115.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $86.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $483.48M, down -82.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $157.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $215M and the low estimate is $84.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 81.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.