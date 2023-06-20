CXApp Inc. (CXAI)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) was $11.03 for the day, down -1.87% from the previous closing price of $11.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 625614 shares were traded. CXAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.75.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CXAI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CXAI now has a Market Capitalization of 155.19M and an Enterprise Value of 149.04M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 79.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CXAI has reached a high of $21.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.23.

Shares Statistics:

CXAI traded an average of 6.23M shares per day over the past three months and 1.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 14.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.92M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CXAI as of May 30, 2023 were 304.16k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 696.51k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 79.58%.