Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $1.48 in the prior trading day, Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) closed at $1.47, down -0.68%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 935746 shares were traded. ELEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ELEV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SVB Securities on May 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $8 from $5 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELEV now has a Market Capitalization of 36.51M and an Enterprise Value of -7.82M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELEV has reached a high of $5.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8914, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5974.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 23.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.53M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ELEV as of May 30, 2023 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.57M, compared to 1.03M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.57% and a Short% of Float of 13.24%.

Earnings Estimates

