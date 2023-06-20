Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Records 2.2 million Shares Traded, Reaches $30.16 High

After finishing at $29.85 in the prior trading day, Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) closed at $28.60, down -4.19%. On the day, 2199974 shares were traded. EVH stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.31.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EVH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Scott Cheryl sold 2,365 shares for $30.01 per share. The transaction valued at 70,974 led to the insider holds 53,788 shares of the business.

DUFFY MARY BRIDGET sold 5,564 shares of EVH for $172,317 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 49,935 shares after completing the transaction at $30.97 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Holder Diane, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,000 shares for $31.26 each. As a result, the insider received 375,120 and left with 60,140 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVH now has a Market Capitalization of 3.22B and an Enterprise Value of 3.93B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -101.96.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EVH is 1.52, which has changed by -3.25% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 17.13% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EVH has reached a high of $39.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.65.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 934.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.16M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 107.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.07M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EVH as of May 30, 2023 were 6.29M with a Short Ratio of 6.29M, compared to 5.28M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.58% and a Short% of Float of 6.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.82 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.45 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $461.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $464.3M to a low estimate of $455.91M. As of the current estimate, Evolent Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $319.94M, an estimated increase of 44.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $522.1M, an increase of 46.30% over than the figure of $44.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $532.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $511.2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 44.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.47B and the low estimate is $2.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.