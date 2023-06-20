Examining Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) closed at $2.79 down -0.36% from its previous closing price of $2.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3287323 shares were traded. DFLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9591 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on January 11, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DFLI now has a Market Capitalization of 127.56M and an Enterprise Value of 137.89M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.59 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DFLI has reached a high of $28.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6446, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.3150.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DFLI has traded an average of 681.31K shares per day and 3.28M over the past ten days. A total of 45.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.30M. Insiders hold about 62.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DFLI as of May 30, 2023 were 344.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.34M, compared to 250.61k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 2.40%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.33 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DFLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $121.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $113.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $118.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $86.25M, up 37.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $204.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $227.2M and the low estimate is $187.94M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 73.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.