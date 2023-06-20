Examining Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) closed at $0.31 down -17.34% from its previous closing price of $0.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0633 from its previous closing price. On the day, 789828 shares were traded. EFOI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Energy Focus Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, FBR & Co. on May 05, 2017, Reiterated its Mkt Perform rating but revised its target price to $3.50 from $4.50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EFOI now has a Market Capitalization of 41.17M and an Enterprise Value of 43.09M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.91 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EFOI has reached a high of $2.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1094, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3849.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EFOI has traded an average of 38.74K shares per day and 18.85k over the past ten days. A total of 16.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.51M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EFOI as of May 30, 2023 were 159.72k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 143.94k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.83% and a Short% of Float of 1.48%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.8M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.8M to a low estimate of $3.8M. As of the current estimate, Energy Focus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.75M, an estimated increase of 38.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $663k, a decrease of -72.40% less than the figure of $38.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.2M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EFOI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.87M, down -39.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.89M and the low estimate is $19.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 233.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.