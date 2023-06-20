Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Records -0.40% Price decrease in Friday Trading

The closing price of Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) was $4.98 for the day, down -0.40% from the previous closing price of $5.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 665068 shares were traded. XELA stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8799.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XELA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on March 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $0.55 from $3 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XELA now has a Market Capitalization of 31.73M and an Enterprise Value of 1.17B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.09 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XELA has reached a high of $920.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.2978, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.9765.

Shares Statistics:

XELA traded an average of 2.54M shares per day over the past three months and 747.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.40% stake in the company. Shares short for XELA as of May 30, 2023 were 1.01M with a Short Ratio of 1.01M, compared to 166.17k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.93% and a Short% of Float of 15.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $308.7M to a low estimate of $308.7M. As of the current estimate, Exela Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $294.31M, an estimated decrease of -9.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XELA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, down -7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.