Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV)’s quick and current ratios

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) closed the day trading at $1.60 down -4.19% from the previous closing price of $1.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 698162 shares were traded. FCUV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4850.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FCUV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FCUV now has a Market Capitalization of 101.12M and an Enterprise Value of 98.73M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 270.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 228.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCUV has reached a high of $11.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7728, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3741.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FCUV traded about 106.64K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FCUV traded about 160.89k shares per day. A total of 67.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.74M. Insiders hold about 59.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FCUV as of May 30, 2023 were 3.41M with a Short Ratio of 3.41M, compared to 3.55M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.26% and a Short% of Float of 12.36%.