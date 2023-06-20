Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) Stocks Reach New Highs at $1.38 During Trading Session

After finishing at $1.48 in the prior trading day, Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ: FRZA) closed at $1.38, down -6.76%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 793492 shares were traded. FRZA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3200.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FRZA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 47.10 and its Current Ratio is at 47.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Schuyler Kevin bought 5,000 shares for $1.14 per share. The transaction valued at 5,710 led to the insider holds 9,332 shares of the business.

Schuyler Kevin bought 4,332 shares of FRZA for $5,198 on Dec 20. The Director now owns 4,332 shares after completing the transaction at $1.20 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Kull Marcia, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,605 shares for $1.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,518 and bolstered with 4,605 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRZA now has a Market Capitalization of 14.42M and an Enterprise Value of 3.96M.

Over the past 52 weeks, FRZA has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4366, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6444.

The stock has traded on average 2.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 15.88M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 10.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.45M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FRZA as of May 30, 2023 were 36.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 34.69k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.