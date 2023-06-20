Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) was $1.95 for the day, down -0.51% from the previous closing price of $1.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2505208 shares were traded. GMDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GMDA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on November 01, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Blum Robert I bought 50,000 shares for $1.55 per share. The transaction valued at 77,500 led to the insider holds 52,000 shares of the business.

Jenkins Abigail L. bought 16,129 shares of GMDA for $25,000 on Sep 30. The President and CEO now owns 266,129 shares after completing the transaction at $1.55 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, WILLS STEPHEN T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 9,677 shares for $1.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,999 and bolstered with 11,677 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GMDA now has a Market Capitalization of 205.89M and an Enterprise Value of 254.84M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GMDA has reached a high of $3.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7538, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6518.

Shares Statistics:

GMDA traded an average of 5.37M shares per day over the past three months and 2.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.63M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GMDA as of May 30, 2023 were 3.18M with a Short Ratio of 3.18M, compared to 8.2M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.01% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.79.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $60.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $122.1M and the low estimate is $15.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 310.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.