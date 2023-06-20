Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Rise 0.41% in Day Trading, Closes at $4.91

The price of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) closed at $4.91 in the last session, up 0.41% from day before closing price of $4.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 699186 shares were traded. GETY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GETY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on May 08, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Mikael Cho sold 16,763 shares for $4.96 per share. The transaction valued at 83,144 led to the insider holds 125,000 shares of the business.

Peters Craig Warren sold 800 shares of GETY for $4,000 on Jun 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 771,130 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Mikael Cho, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 65,971 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider received 329,855 and left with 125,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GETY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.98B and an Enterprise Value of 3.35B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GETY has reached a high of $37.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.8540, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2069.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GETY traded on average about 1.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.11M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 395.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 193.29M. Insiders hold about 68.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GETY as of May 30, 2023 were 816.63k with a Short Ratio of 0.82M, compared to 1.15M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.21% and a Short% of Float of 3.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $235.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $238.94M to a low estimate of $230.1M. As of the current estimate, Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $233.3M, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $239.51M, an increase of 3.90% over than the figure of $1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $240.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $237.31M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GETY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $960M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $949.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $953.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $926.24M, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $982.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.