GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $0.93 in the prior trading day, GoldMining Inc. (AMEX: GLDG) closed at $0.91, down -2.42%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0225 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4891587 shares were traded. GLDG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8934.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GLDG by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when GoldMining Inc. bought 18,000 shares for $15.97 per share. The transaction valued at 287,446 led to the insider holds 9,848,552 shares of the business.

GoldMining Inc. bought 3,000 shares of GLDG for $44,395 on May 11. The 10% Owner now owns 9,830,552 shares after completing the transaction at $14.80 per share. On May 10, another insider, GoldMining Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $13.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 69,354 and bolstered with 9,827,552 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLDG now has a Market Capitalization of 155.20M and an Enterprise Value of 154.59M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLDG has reached a high of $1.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0442, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0580.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 654.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 905.39k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 168.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.13M. Insiders hold about 5.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GLDG as of May 30, 2023 were 3.67M with a Short Ratio of 3.67M, compared to 3.49M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.