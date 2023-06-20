HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT)’s quick and current ratios

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 578988 shares were traded. BEAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BEAT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BEAT now has a Market Capitalization of 69.93M and an Enterprise Value of 74.56M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEAT has reached a high of $6.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2761, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2729.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BEAT traded about 457.20K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BEAT traded about 244.49k shares per day. A total of 8.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.86M. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BEAT as of May 30, 2023 were 182.2k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 164.95k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 0.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.69 and -$0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$0.78.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $100k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100k and the low estimate is $100k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -33.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.