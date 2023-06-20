Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) closed at $0.24 up 8.28% from its previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0182 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1724107 shares were traded. HLGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2387 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2150.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Heliogen Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on January 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.75.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Nant Capital, LLC bought 387,612 shares for $0.21 per share. The transaction valued at 81,243 led to the insider holds 31,861,117 shares of the business.

Nant Capital, LLC bought 279,752 shares of HLGN for $58,748 on Jun 14. The 10% Owner now owns 31,473,505 shares after completing the transaction at $0.21 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Nant Capital, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,058,542 shares for $0.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 210,650 and bolstered with 31,193,753 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLGN now has a Market Capitalization of 47.22M and an Enterprise Value of -57.60M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -10.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLGN has reached a high of $3.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2668, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8389.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HLGN has traded an average of 2.01M shares per day and 3.17M over the past ten days. A total of 196.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.25M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HLGN as of May 30, 2023 were 9.45M with a Short Ratio of 9.45M, compared to 10.17M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.80% and a Short% of Float of 7.55%.

Earnings Estimates

There are Align Technology, Inc. different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $47.64 and low estimates of $8.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Consumer Cyclical and $Healthcare for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Utilities. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.