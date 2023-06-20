High and low EPS estimates for Yunji Inc. (YJ)’s current quarter

The price of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) closed at $0.20 in the last session, up 0.05% from day before closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0001 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4271248 shares were traded. YJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1901.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at YJ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YJ now has a Market Capitalization of 396.41M and an Enterprise Value of 322.15M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.33 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YJ has reached a high of $1.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7417, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6546.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, YJ traded on average about 2.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 649.35k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 198.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.17M. Insiders hold about 22.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.40% stake in the company. Shares short for YJ as of May 30, 2023 were 4.73k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 5.32k on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.