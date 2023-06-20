HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) Stocks Reach New Highs at $1.04 During Trading Session

After finishing at $1.07 in the prior trading day, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) closed at $1.04, down -2.80%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 670906 shares were traded. HOOK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HOOK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOOK now has a Market Capitalization of 79.95M and an Enterprise Value of -23.89M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOOK has reached a high of $2.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1772, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0803.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 80.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.73M. Insiders hold about 7.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HOOK as of May 30, 2023 were 68.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 585.6k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.13% and a Short% of Float of 0.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.96. EPS for the following year is -$0.98, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$1.76.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $4.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8M to a low estimate of $3.7M. As of the current estimate, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.75M, an estimated increase of 77.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOOK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.25M, up 29.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $73.54M and the low estimate is $9.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 51.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.