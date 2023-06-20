HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) closed at $0.55 in the last session, down -2.67% from day before closing price of $0.57. On the day, 1295496 shares were traded. HUBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5350.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HUBC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUBC now has a Market Capitalization of 53.74M and an Enterprise Value of 62.78M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.28 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUBC has reached a high of $16.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7814, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.5153.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HUBC traded on average about 4.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 772.65k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 102.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.66M. Insiders hold about 37.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.68% stake in the company. Shares short for HUBC as of May 30, 2023 were 1.42M with a Short Ratio of 1.42M, compared to 1.1M on Apr 27, 2023.