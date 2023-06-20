Humana Inc. (HUM) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) was $445.65 for the day, down -3.92% from the previous closing price of $463.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$18.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5292762 shares were traded. HUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $460.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $443.75.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HUM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $597.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Diamond Susan M sold 4,156 shares for $526.28 per share. The transaction valued at 2,187,226 led to the insider holds 3,931 shares of the business.

BROUSSARD BRUCE D sold 17,575 shares of HUM for $8,890,233 on Feb 27. The President & CEO now owns 70,040 shares after completing the transaction at $505.85 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Huval Timothy S., who serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the company, sold 2,628 shares for $510.30 each. As a result, the insider received 1,341,080 and left with 4,968 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUM now has a Market Capitalization of 55.68B and an Enterprise Value of 53.96B. As of this moment, Humana’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUM has reached a high of $571.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $418.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 513.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 508.24.

Shares Statistics:

HUM traded an average of 1.02M shares per day over the past three months and 2.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 125.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.71M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HUM as of May 30, 2023 were 1.58M with a Short Ratio of 1.58M, compared to 1.67M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.25, HUM has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.54. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.64. The current Payout Ratio is 13.10% for HUM, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 1991 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by Humana Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.30, with high estimates of $138.58 and low estimates of $9.36.

