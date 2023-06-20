IEP (Icahn Enterprises L.P.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) closed the day trading at $27.94 down -2.38% from the previous closing price of $28.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3081634 shares were traded. IEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.72.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IEP, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 03, 2017, Reiterated its Sell rating but revised its target price to $40 from $30 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IEP now has a Market Capitalization of 10.32B and an Enterprise Value of 8.16B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.59 whereas that against EBITDA is -31.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IEP has reached a high of $55.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IEP traded about 2.77M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IEP traded about 2.41M shares per day. A total of 354.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 336.90M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for IEP as of May 30, 2023 were 4.75M with a Short Ratio of 4.75M, compared to 1.88M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 6.92%.

Dividends & Splits

IEP’s forward annual dividend rate is 8.00, up from 8.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 27.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 28.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 14.02.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2.66B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.66B to a low estimate of $2.66B. As of the current estimate, Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s year-ago sales were $3.8B, an estimated decrease of -30.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.66B, a decrease of -3.80% over than the figure of -$30.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.66B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.38B, down -19.50% from the average estimate.