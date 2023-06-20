IN8bio Inc. (INAB) Records 0.54 million Shares Traded, Reaches $2.1450 High

After finishing at $2.12 in the prior trading day, IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB) closed at $1.95, down -8.02%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 537084 shares were traded. INAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INAB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on August 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when FAIRBAIRN EMILY bought 789,473 shares for $1.90 per share. The transaction valued at 1,499,999 led to the insider holds 4,111,958 shares of the business.

Brandt Peter C. bought 105,263 shares of INAB for $200,000 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 182,473 shares after completing the transaction at $1.90 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Roemer Alan S., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 26,315 shares for $1.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,998 and bolstered with 55,989 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INAB now has a Market Capitalization of 58.01M and an Enterprise Value of 52.68M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INAB has reached a high of $3.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1900, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9872.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 343.03k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 24.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.20M. Insiders hold about 10.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.30% stake in the company. Shares short for INAB as of May 30, 2023 were 77.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 1.19M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.26% and a Short% of Float of 0.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.99 and -$1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.05. EPS for the following year is -$1.05, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.86 and -$1.16.