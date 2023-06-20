It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) stock

The price of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) closed at $56.91 in the last session, down -1.59% from day before closing price of $57.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 868244 shares were traded. LOGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.79.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LOGI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on June 14, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $70 from $73 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Harnett Samantha sold 800 shares for $65.35 per share. The transaction valued at 52,280 led to the insider holds 13,984 shares of the business.

Harnett Samantha sold 2,500 shares of LOGI for $140,891 on Apr 26. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 14,784 shares after completing the transaction at $56.36 per share. On Jan 06, another insider, Arunkundrum Prakash, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 5,831 shares for $65.04 each. As a result, the insider received 379,270 and left with 63,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LOGI now has a Market Capitalization of 9.12B and an Enterprise Value of 8.04B. As of this moment, Logitech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOGI has reached a high of $68.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LOGI traded on average about 545.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 994.65k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 160.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.39M. Insiders hold about 6.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LOGI as of May 30, 2023 were 2.36M with a Short Ratio of 2.36M, compared to 2.92M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.49% and a Short% of Float of 1.68%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LOGI is 0.97, which was 1.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.44. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for LOGI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.65 and $2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.05. EPS for the following year is $3.78, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.93 and $3.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $908.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $928.58M to a low estimate of $885.3M. As of the current estimate, Logitech International S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.16B, an estimated decrease of -21.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $942.91M, a decrease of -21.00% over than the figure of -$21.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $968.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $909M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.54B, down -9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.13B and the low estimate is $4.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.