John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) Rise 3.11% in Day Trading, Closes at $33.46

The price of John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE: WLY) closed at $33.46 in the last session, up 3.11% from day before closing price of $32.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8442966 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WLY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Leavy Matthew sold 4,500 shares for $37.28 per share. The transaction valued at 167,760 led to the insider holds 5,184 shares of the business.

Matin Aref sold 11,450 shares of WLY for $498,137 on Jan 12. The EVP, Chief Technology Officer now owns 8,166 shares after completing the transaction at $43.51 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, McMahan Danielle, who serves as the EVP, Chief People and Bus Ops of the company, sold 1,599 shares for $42.36 each. As a result, the insider received 67,734 and left with 1,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WLY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.85B and an Enterprise Value of 2.63B. As of this moment, John’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 115.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 44.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WLY has reached a high of $54.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WLY traded on average about 299.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.62M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.31M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WLY as of May 30, 2023 were 978.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.98M, compared to 914.25k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.77% and a Short% of Float of 2.63%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WLY is 1.39, which was 1.39 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.95.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.5 and $3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.5. EPS for the following year is $3.9, with 1 analysts recommending between $3.9 and $3.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.02B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.17B and the low estimate is $2.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.