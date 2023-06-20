Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs KNTE

After finishing at $3.34 in the prior trading day, Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KNTE) closed at $3.40, up 1.80%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 735566 shares were traded. KNTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2200.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KNTE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.30 and its Current Ratio is at 11.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on November 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $11 from $35 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Tananbaum James B. bought 1,780,000 shares for $2.80 per share. The transaction valued at 4,984,000 led to the insider holds 3,525,957 shares of the business.

Foresite Capital Management IV bought 1,780,000 shares of KNTE for $4,984,000 on May 08. The 10% Owner now owns 3,525,957 shares after completing the transaction at $2.80 per share. On May 05, another insider, GORDON CARL L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 981,023 shares for $2.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,766,485 and bolstered with 1,368,339 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KNTE now has a Market Capitalization of 157.88M and an Enterprise Value of -39.15M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KNTE has reached a high of $15.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8167, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.9220.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 462.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 419.04k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.94M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KNTE as of May 30, 2023 were 1.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.67M, compared to 1.51M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.59% and a Short% of Float of 13.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.64 and a low estimate of -$0.81, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.78, with high estimates of -$0.71 and low estimates of -$0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.48 and -$3.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.01. EPS for the following year is -$2.8, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.77 and -$3.55.