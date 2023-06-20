Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) closed at $10.76 in the last session, down -1.82% from day before closing price of $10.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3396206 shares were traded. KURA stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.59.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KURA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.70 and its Current Ratio is at 21.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on May 17, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when DALE STEPHEN sold 9,225 shares for $13.88 per share. The transaction valued at 128,033 led to the insider holds 27,675 shares of the business.

FLOWERS KIRSTEN sold 1,906 shares of KURA for $26,474 on Jan 27. The CCO & Chief Strategy Officer now owns 20,605 shares after completing the transaction at $13.89 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, FORD KATHLEEN, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 1,821 shares for $13.89 each. As a result, the insider received 25,294 and left with 21,214 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KURA now has a Market Capitalization of 737.77M and an Enterprise Value of 345.41M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KURA has reached a high of $19.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KURA traded on average about 737.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.58M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 68.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.56M. Insiders hold about 1.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.44% stake in the company. Shares short for KURA as of May 30, 2023 were 6.14M with a Short Ratio of 6.14M, compared to 7.88M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.97% and a Short% of Float of 9.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.97 and -$3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.25. EPS for the following year is -$2.2, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1.27 and -$2.69.