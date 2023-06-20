Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $7.91 in the prior trading day, Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) closed at $7.71, down -2.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1243981 shares were traded. LWLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.37.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LWLG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 32.40 and its Current Ratio is at 32.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour sold 100,000 shares for $7.77 per share. The transaction valued at 777,000 led to the insider holds 29,128 shares of the business.

Bucchi Ronald A sold 27,625 shares of LWLG for $226,663 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 81,124 shares after completing the transaction at $8.21 per share. On May 15, another insider, Marcelli James S., who serves as the President, COO of the company, sold 57,000 shares for $4.57 each. As a result, the insider received 260,262 and left with 289,740 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LWLG now has a Market Capitalization of 882.11M and an Enterprise Value of 856.25M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LWLG has reached a high of $12.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.33.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 835.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.07M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 113.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LWLG as of May 30, 2023 were 21.9M with a Short Ratio of 21.90M, compared to 20.38M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.14% and a Short% of Float of 19.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.