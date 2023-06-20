MarineMax Inc. (HZO) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) closed the day trading at $31.17 down -4.62% from the previous closing price of $32.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 773221 shares were traded. HZO stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.82.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HZO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on February 21, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $52 from $53 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Moore Clint sold 5,000 shares for $33.07 per share. The transaction valued at 165,350 led to the insider holds 20,500 shares of the business.

Cashman Charles A sold 10,000 shares of HZO for $349,200 on Feb 24. The EVP & Chief Revenue Officer now owns 35,499 shares after completing the transaction at $34.92 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, White Rebecca, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,579 shares for $31.25 each. As a result, the insider received 174,344 and left with 17,172 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HZO now has a Market Capitalization of 681.22M and an Enterprise Value of 1.55B. As of this moment, MarineMax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HZO has reached a high of $44.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.88.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HZO traded about 426.79K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HZO traded about 400.56k shares per day. A total of 21.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.06M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HZO as of May 30, 2023 were 3.05M with a Short Ratio of 3.05M, compared to 3.23M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.94% and a Short% of Float of 20.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.06 and a low estimate of $1.63, while EPS last year was $3.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1.1 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.38 and $4.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.17. EPS for the following year is $4.75, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.85 and $4.05.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $659.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $673M to a low estimate of $641.6M. As of the current estimate, MarineMax Inc.’s year-ago sales were $688.54M, an estimated decrease of -4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $515.93M, a decrease of -3.90% over than the figure of -$4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $569.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $479.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HZO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.31B, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.41B and the low estimate is $2.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.