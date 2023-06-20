Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) Shares Decline by -0.10% to Close at $38.16

As of close of business last night, Methode Electronics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $38.16, down -0.10% from its previous closing price of $38.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 622146 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MEI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when DUDA DONALD W sold 7,246 shares for $47.17 per share. The transaction valued at 341,794 led to the insider holds 1,165,055 shares of the business.

SKATOFF LAWRENCE B sold 2,000 shares of MEI for $93,800 on Dec 09. The Director now owns 39,435 shares after completing the transaction at $46.90 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, DUDA DONALD W, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,004 shares for $47.02 each. As a result, the insider received 141,248 and left with 1,165,055 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MEI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.37B and an Enterprise Value of 1.44B. As of this moment, Methode’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MEI has reached a high of $51.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.15.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MEI traded 202.51K shares on average per day over the past three months and 468.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.47M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.15% stake in the company. Shares short for MEI as of May 30, 2023 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 1.3M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.57% and a Short% of Float of 5.17%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.56, MEI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.30. The current Payout Ratio is 23.80% for MEI, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2001 when the company split stock in a 10000:3742 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.54 and $2.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.39. EPS for the following year is $1.94, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.52 and $1.62.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $297.45M. It ranges from a high estimate of $304.7M to a low estimate of $290.2M. As of the current estimate, Methode Electronics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $288.7M, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MEI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.16B, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $1.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.