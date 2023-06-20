MGO Global Inc. (MGOL) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $2.10

MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MGOL) closed the day trading at $2.10 down -1.87% from the previous closing price of $2.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 682921 shares were traded. MGOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MGOL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGOL now has a Market Capitalization of 29.91M and an Enterprise Value of 24.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGOL has reached a high of $16.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2777, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6766.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MGOL traded about 1.94M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MGOL traded about 7.9M shares per day. A total of 13.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.01M. Insiders hold about 57.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.03% stake in the company. Shares short for MGOL as of May 30, 2023 were 237.46k with a Short Ratio of 0.24M, compared to 512.84k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 4.26%.