MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Shares Decline by -10.89% to Close at $4.50

As of close of business last night, MicroVision Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.50, down -10.89% from its previous closing price of $5.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.5500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11265995 shares were traded. MVIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4400.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MVIS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on March 07, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MVIS now has a Market Capitalization of 794.34M and an Enterprise Value of 742.57M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 810.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 677.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MVIS has reached a high of $8.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4422, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1160.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MVIS traded 5.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 17.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 174.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.61M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MVIS as of May 30, 2023 were 47.49M with a Short Ratio of 47.49M, compared to 47.14M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26.90% and a Short% of Float of 27.07%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $800k. It ranges from a high estimate of $800k to a low estimate of $800k. As of the current estimate, MicroVision Inc.’s year-ago sales were $314k, an estimated increase of 154.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MVIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $664k, up 1,707.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $132M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $132M and the low estimate is $132M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,000.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.