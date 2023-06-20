Mission Produce Inc. (AVO) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Mission Produce Inc.’s stock clocked out at $12.04, down -0.17% from its previous closing price of $12.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 523466 shares were traded. AVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.69.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AVO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on April 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $18 from $20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Wiesner Juan R sold 40,000 shares for $11.04 per share. The transaction valued at 441,468 led to the insider holds 1,185,385 shares of the business.

Wiesner Juan R sold 4,679 shares of AVO for $51,048 on Mar 21. The Dir, S. America Ops now owns 1,225,385 shares after completing the transaction at $10.91 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Giles Bryan E, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $10.92 each. As a result, the insider received 27,298 and left with 101,852 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVO now has a Market Capitalization of 850.84M and an Enterprise Value of 1.10B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 229.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVO has reached a high of $16.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.26.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AVO traded 124.34K shares on average per day over the past three months and 280.63k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.94M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AVO as of May 30, 2023 were 829.81k with a Short Ratio of 0.83M, compared to 708.47k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 1.73%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $246.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $255.38M to a low estimate of $240.3M. As of the current estimate, Mission Produce Inc.’s year-ago sales were $313.2M, an estimated decrease of -21.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $263.73M, an increase of 10.80% over than the figure of -$21.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $287.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $235.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $977.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $910.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $944.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.05B, down -9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $998.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $796M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.