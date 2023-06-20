NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) closed at $6.16 down -0.32% from its previous closing price of $6.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 893111 shares were traded. NAAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.16.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NaaS Technology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAAS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.38B and an Enterprise Value of 1.39B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 106.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.12 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAAS has reached a high of $12.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NAAS has traded an average of 496.39K shares per day and 860.29k over the past ten days. A total of 219.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.44M. Shares short for NAAS as of May 30, 2023 were 532.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.53M, compared to 803.41k on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.