Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.09, up 7.93% from its previous closing price of $0.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0065 from its previous closing price. On the day, 123905449 shares were traded. NAVB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1720 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NAVB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Aegis Capital on November 13, 2013, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $2 from $3 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAVB now has a Market Capitalization of 3.10M and an Enterprise Value of 5.39M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 43.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 367.88 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAVB has reached a high of $0.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1648, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2450.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NAVB traded 2.26M shares on average per day over the past three months and 14.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.27M. Insiders hold about 26.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NAVB as of May 30, 2023 were 881.11k with a Short Ratio of 0.88M, compared to 592.75k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.51% and a Short% of Float of 3.32%.

Earnings Estimates

