Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) closed at $0.18 in the last session, down -0.17% from day before closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0008 from its previous closing price. On the day, 812855 shares were traded. NEPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2085 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1731.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NEPT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEPT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.93M and an Enterprise Value of 18.16M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.35 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEPT has reached a high of $3.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3812, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7988.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NEPT traded on average about 355.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 301.79k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 11.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.67M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NEPT as of May 30, 2023 were 92.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 266.23k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.56% and a Short% of Float of 0.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$3.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.13 and -$4.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.82, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.82 and -$0.82.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $11.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.28M to a low estimate of $11.28M. As of the current estimate, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.96M, an estimated increase of 2.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.88M, down -11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $68.64M and the low estimate is $68.64M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 68.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.