NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) Stock Closes down -0.37% on Friday Trading

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) closed the day trading at $2.70 down -0.37% from the previous closing price of $2.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1764885 shares were traded. NBSE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4100.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NBSE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on February 12, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $18 from $15 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NBSE now has a Market Capitalization of 4.56M and an Enterprise Value of -3.66M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NBSE has reached a high of $29.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4407, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8213.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NBSE traded about 23.77K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NBSE traded about 216.66k shares per day. A total of 33.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.46M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NBSE as of May 30, 2023 were 27.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 28.02k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 1.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.6 and a low estimate of -$2.4, while EPS last year was -$5.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.1, with high estimates of -$1.8 and low estimates of -$2.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.4 and -$9.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.9. EPS for the following year is -$9, with 1 analysts recommending between -$9 and -$9.