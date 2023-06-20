Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $3.25

As of close of business last night, Nine Energy Service Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.25, down -6.88% from its previous closing price of $3.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 848319 shares were traded. NINE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2500.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NINE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 15, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $1 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Willis Darryl Keith bought 3,355 shares for $2.98 per share. The transaction valued at 9,998 led to the insider holds 25,332 shares of the business.

Fox Ann G sold 15,485 shares of NINE for $53,888 on May 03. The insider now owns 635,914 shares after completing the transaction at $3.48 per share. On May 03, another insider, Crombie David, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 10,827 shares for $3.48 each. As a result, the insider received 37,678 and left with 252,925 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NINE now has a Market Capitalization of 112.83M and an Enterprise Value of 464.75M. As of this moment, Nine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.52.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NINE is 3.32, which has changed by 12.85% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 17.13% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NINE has reached a high of $17.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8028, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.0353.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NINE traded 857.19K shares on average per day over the past three months and 830.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.92M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NINE as of May 30, 2023 were 3.02M with a Short Ratio of 3.02M, compared to 2.57M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.70% and a Short% of Float of 12.88%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.51 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $161.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $161.9M to a low estimate of $161.9M. As of the current estimate, Nine Energy Service Inc.’s year-ago sales were $142.35M, an estimated increase of 13.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $161.1M, a decrease of -3.80% less than the figure of $13.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $161.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $161.1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NINE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $646M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $646M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $646M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $593.38M, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $705.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $705.8M and the low estimate is $705.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.