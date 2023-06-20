Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) closed the day trading at $8.76 up 2.94% from the previous closing price of $8.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 737976 shares were traded. OPAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.45.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OPAD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Sella Roberto Marco bought 89,936 shares for $0.48 per share. The transaction valued at 43,169 led to the insider holds 45,663,344 shares of the business.

Sella Roberto Marco bought 140,359 shares of OPAD for $235,887 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 1,378,106 shares after completing the transaction at $1.68 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Sella Roberto Marco, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 359,641 shares for $1.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 610,347 and bolstered with 1,237,747 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPAD now has a Market Capitalization of 8.65M and an Enterprise Value of 58.43M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPAD has reached a high of $53.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.08.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OPAD traded about 57.49K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OPAD traded about 193.85k shares per day. A total of 26.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.80M. Insiders hold about 6.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OPAD as of May 30, 2023 were 809.08k with a Short Ratio of 0.81M, compared to 836.76k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 8.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.2 and a low estimate of -$1.8, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.12, with high estimates of -$0.75 and low estimates of -$1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.14 and -$9.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.31. EPS for the following year is -$2.42, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.5 and -$4.05.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $183.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $200.4M to a low estimate of $160.3M. As of the current estimate, Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.08B, an estimated decrease of -83.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $288.56M, a decrease of -62.40% over than the figure of -$83.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $414.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $193.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.95B, down -62.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.66B and the low estimate is $2.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 62.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.