Ouster Inc. (OUST)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $5.70 in the prior trading day, Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) closed at $5.47, down -4.04%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1750552 shares were traded. OUST stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.36.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OUST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.70 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Dickerman Nathan sold 3,880 shares for $5.66 per share. The transaction valued at 21,966 led to the insider holds 113,087 shares of the business.

SPENCER DARIEN sold 3,696 shares of OUST for $20,925 on Jun 12. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 266,067 shares after completing the transaction at $5.66 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Chung Megan, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 2,503 shares for $5.66 each. As a result, the insider received 14,170 and left with 102,189 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OUST now has a Market Capitalization of 212.32M and an Enterprise Value of 26.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OUST has reached a high of $20.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.73.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 958.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 38.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.09M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OUST as of May 30, 2023 were 3.4M with a Short Ratio of 3.40M, compared to 3.1M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.76% and a Short% of Float of 9.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.45 and a low estimate of -$1.45, while EPS last year was -$1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.36, with high estimates of -$1.36 and low estimates of -$1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.5 and -$6.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.5. EPS for the following year is -$6.22, with 1 analysts recommending between -$6.22 and -$6.22.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $19.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $20M to a low estimate of $19M. As of the current estimate, Ouster Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.33M, an estimated increase of 85.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.64M, an increase of 93.10% over than the figure of $85.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OUST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.03M, up 99.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $134.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $142M and the low estimate is $126M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 64.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.