PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) closed the day trading at $8.13 down -0.97% from the previous closing price of $8.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16578733 shares were traded. PACW stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.78.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PACW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Odeon on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when EGGEMEYER JOHN M III bought 25,000 shares for $15.33 per share. The transaction valued at 383,250 led to the insider holds 28,500 shares of the business.

WAGNER MATTHEW P bought 13,885 shares of PACW for $293,251 on Mar 10. The EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN now owns 33,885 shares after completing the transaction at $21.12 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, BLAKE CHRISTOPHER D, who serves as the PRES. & CEO, COMMUNITY BANKING of the company, bought 6,660 shares for $15.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 104,828 and bolstered with 84,779 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PACW now has a Market Capitalization of 977.56M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PACW has reached a high of $30.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.44.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PACW traded about 30.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PACW traded about 17.91M shares per day. A total of 117.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.67M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PACW as of May 30, 2023 were 28.96M with a Short Ratio of 28.96M, compared to 19.74M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24.09% and a Short% of Float of 31.13%.

Dividends & Splits

PACW’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.04, up from 1.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.56.

Earnings Estimates

