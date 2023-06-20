Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $1.55, up 14.81% from its previous closing price of $1.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 689879 shares were traded. PBTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3308.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PBTS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBTS now has a Market Capitalization of 48.33M and an Enterprise Value of 50.83M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.85 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBTS has reached a high of $66.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9735, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2263.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PBTS traded 529.42K shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.80M. Shares short for PBTS as of May 30, 2023 were 176.32k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 384.98k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.57% and a Short% of Float of 0.63%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.