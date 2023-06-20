QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

As of close of business last night, QuinStreet Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.41, up 0.48% from its previous closing price of $8.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 858577 shares were traded. QNST stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.18.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of QNST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Glickman Matthew bought 10,000 shares for $7.29 per share. The transaction valued at 72,900 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

SMITH HILLARY B bought 3,350 shares of QNST for $25,125 on May 17. The Director now owns 3,350 shares after completing the transaction at $7.50 per share. On May 17, another insider, Ahmed Asmau, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,020 shares for $7.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,548 and bolstered with 33,666 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QNST now has a Market Capitalization of 455.13M and an Enterprise Value of 393.46M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 597.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QNST has reached a high of $18.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.87.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that QNST traded 585.51K shares on average per day over the past three months and 570.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.00M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for QNST as of May 30, 2023 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.30M, compared to 2.11M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.40% and a Short% of Float of 2.99%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.33 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $128.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $130.08M to a low estimate of $125.42M. As of the current estimate, QuinStreet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $146.5M, an estimated decrease of -12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.01M, an increase of 3.00% over than the figure of -$12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $150.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $131.88M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QNST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $580.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $575.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $578.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $582.1M, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $633.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $647.22M and the low estimate is $609.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.