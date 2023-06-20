Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Stocks Hit Low of $8.82 Before Closing at $8.92

In the latest session, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) closed at $8.92 down -4.09% from its previous closing price of $9.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3096360 shares were traded. RXRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.82.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on May 22, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Secora Michael sold 25,000 shares for $10.07 per share. The transaction valued at 251,837 led to the insider holds 817,913 shares of the business.

Secora Michael sold 25,000 shares of RXRX for $248,308 on Jun 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 805,413 shares after completing the transaction at $9.93 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Borgeson Blake, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,485 shares for $9.98 each. As a result, the insider received 154,506 and left with 7,525,262 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RXRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.71B and an Enterprise Value of 1.29B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 38.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 27.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXRX has reached a high of $14.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RXRX has traded an average of 1.95M shares per day and 2.2M over the past ten days. A total of 191.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.58M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RXRX as of May 30, 2023 were 18.46M with a Short Ratio of 18.46M, compared to 20.44M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.60% and a Short% of Float of 16.22%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.22 and -$1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.4. EPS for the following year is -$1.6, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.3 and -$1.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $11.91M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $13.65M to a low estimate of $9.5M. As of the current estimate, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.67M, an estimated increase of 55.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.19M, a decrease of -7.40% less than the figure of $55.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $90M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $59.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.84M, up 48.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $86.6M and the low estimate is $6.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.