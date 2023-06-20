Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM) Stock Price Peaks at $7.55 During Trading

The closing price of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) was $7.20 for the day, up 0.28% from the previous closing price of $7.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 757077 shares were traded. RPHM stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.42.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of RPHM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when O’Donnell Niall bought 125,000 shares for $8.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,000 led to the insider holds 2,188,713 shares of the business.

Cruse Michael bought 7,500 shares of RPHM for $25,448 on Sep 01. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 13,697 shares after completing the transaction at $3.39 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Cruse Michael, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 3,212 shares for $3.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,307 and bolstered with 6,197 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RPHM now has a Market Capitalization of 239.98M and an Enterprise Value of 147.54M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPHM has reached a high of $11.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.55.

Shares Statistics:

RPHM traded an average of 110.89K shares per day over the past three months and 193.41k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.73M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RPHM as of May 30, 2023 were 555.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.56M, compared to 115.56k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.65% and a Short% of Float of 2.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.67, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.72 and -$2.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.14. EPS for the following year is -$2.08, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.41 and -$2.77.