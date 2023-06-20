Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Stocks Reach New Highs at $1.06 During Trading Session

After finishing at $1.07 in the prior trading day, Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) closed at $1.06, down -0.93%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 845015 shares were traded. FRBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0100.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FRBK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on April 26, 2016, Reiterated its Sector Perform rating but revised its target price to $5 from $4.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Duster Benjamin bought 100 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 300 led to the insider holds 100 shares of the business.

MADONNA HARRY sold 100 shares of FRBK for $300 on Dec 13. The President now owns 44,900 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRBK now has a Market Capitalization of 74.48M. As of this moment, Republic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRBK has reached a high of $4.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1582, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0789.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 803.9k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 63.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.04M. Insiders hold about 21.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FRBK as of May 30, 2023 were 7M with a Short Ratio of 7.00M, compared to 9.03M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.96% and a Short% of Float of 14.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.5 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $27.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.42M to a low estimate of $27.42M. As of the current estimate, Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $41.7M, an estimated decrease of -34.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.23M, a decrease of -47.40% less than the figure of -$34.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.23M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRBK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $107.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $107.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $107.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $134.78M, down -20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $168.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $219.3M and the low estimate is $118.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.