Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Stocks Hit Low of $1.5800 Before Closing at $1.60

In the latest session, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) closed at $1.60 down -3.03% from its previous closing price of $1.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1869483 shares were traded. RIGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5800.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when RODRIGUEZ RAUL R sold 20,340 shares for $1.75 per share. The transaction valued at 35,595 led to the insider holds 1,680,713 shares of the business.

Dummer Wolfgang sold 5,389 shares of RIGL for $8,946 on Feb 02. The EVP & CMO now owns 72,459 shares after completing the transaction at $1.66 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Schorno Dean L, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,389 shares for $1.66 each. As a result, the insider received 8,946 and left with 196,519 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIGL now has a Market Capitalization of 277.87M and an Enterprise Value of 279.94M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.16 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIGL has reached a high of $2.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3318, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2752.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RIGL has traded an average of 2.35M shares per day and 1.76M over the past ten days. A total of 173.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 170.76M. Insiders hold about 1.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RIGL as of May 30, 2023 were 7.51M with a Short Ratio of 7.51M, compared to 8.51M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.33% and a Short% of Float of 4.39%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $25.7M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $27.55M to a low estimate of $24.5M. As of the current estimate, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.82M, an estimated decrease of -13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.81M, an increase of 18.60% over than the figure of -$13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $127.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $102.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $110.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $120.24M, down -8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $137.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $153.79M and the low estimate is $111.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.