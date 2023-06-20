Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) Decline -6.86% in Day Trading, Closes at $0.41

The price of Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) closed at $0.41 in the last session, down -6.86% from day before closing price of $0.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0302 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1019468 shares were traded. RBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4590 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4002.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RBT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Chico Hernandez Andres bought 555,555 shares for $0.90 per share. The transaction valued at 500,000 led to the insider holds 681,183 shares of the business.

Enrich Jose Miguel bought 111,111 shares of RBT for $100,000 on Mar 16. The 10% Owner now owns 111,111 shares after completing the transaction at $0.90 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RBT now has a Market Capitalization of 31.38M and an Enterprise Value of 163.23M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBT has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4751, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5404.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RBT traded on average about 742.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.07M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.33M. Insiders hold about 79.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RBT as of May 30, 2023 were 574.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.57M, compared to 522.33k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $744.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $724.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $736.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $675.39M, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $871.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $914.9M and the low estimate is $844.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.