Seer Inc. (SEER)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $4.37 in the prior trading day, Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) closed at $4.43, up 1.37%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1258928 shares were traded. SEER stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4786 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SEER by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 30.90 and its Current Ratio is at 31.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $6.50 from $9 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Thomas Scott D sold 1,468 shares for $3.56 per share. The transaction valued at 5,224 led to the insider holds 95,532 shares of the business.

Farokhzad Omid sold 13,840 shares of SEER for $57,210 on Feb 21. The CEO, President and Chair now owns 767,744 shares after completing the transaction at $4.13 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Horn David R., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,951 shares for $4.13 each. As a result, the insider received 24,606 and left with 331,765 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEER now has a Market Capitalization of 281.74M and an Enterprise Value of -40.49M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEER has reached a high of $13.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8396, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5354.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 315.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 394.34k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 63.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.94M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SEER as of May 30, 2023 were 1.72M with a Short Ratio of 1.72M, compared to 2M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 3.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.41 and -$1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.58. EPS for the following year is -$1.48, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.28 and -$1.6.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $5.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.8M to a low estimate of $4.4M. As of the current estimate, Seer Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.62M, an estimated increase of 40.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.33M, an increase of 80.30% over than the figure of $40.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.49M, up 54.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49M and the low estimate is $32.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 73.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.