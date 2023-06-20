SES AI Corporation (SES) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) was $1.90 for the day, down -3.55% from the previous closing price of $1.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1653501 shares were traded. SES stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SES’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.30 and its Current Ratio is at 22.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Gan Hong sold 50,000 shares for $1.91 per share. The transaction valued at 95,250 led to the insider holds 451,273 shares of the business.

Nealis Jing sold 10,530 shares of SES for $15,468 on May 19. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 1,586,664 shares after completing the transaction at $1.47 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, Hu Qichao, who serves as the CEO & CHAIRMAN of the company, sold 69,872 shares for $1.65 each. As a result, the insider received 115,331 and left with 1,350,607 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SES now has a Market Capitalization of 665.01M and an Enterprise Value of 323.86M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SES has reached a high of $6.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8300, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5549.

Shares Statistics:

SES traded an average of 777.28K shares per day over the past three months and 934.48k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 313.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 212.90M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SES as of May 30, 2023 were 3.73M with a Short Ratio of 3.73M, compared to 4.3M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 2.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.54.