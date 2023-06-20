SLGG (Super League Gaming Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

In the latest session, Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) closed at $0.50 down -7.41% from its previous closing price of $0.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 659118 shares were traded. SLGG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5587 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4776.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Super League Gaming Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on May 27, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when TPG GP A, LLC sold 63,556 shares for $0.55 per share. The transaction valued at 34,880 led to the insider holds 9,203,444 shares of the business.

TPG GP A, LLC sold 18,925 shares of SLGG for $10,878 on Jun 14. The 10% Owner now owns 9,267,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.57 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, TPG GP A, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 26,000 shares for $0.58 each. As a result, the insider received 15,062 and left with 9,285,925 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLGG now has a Market Capitalization of 18.90M and an Enterprise Value of 17.09M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.89 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLGG has reached a high of $1.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5488, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5953.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SLGG has traded an average of 767.36K shares per day and 231.44k over the past ten days. A total of 37.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.08M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SLGG as of May 30, 2023 were 1.98M with a Short Ratio of 1.98M, compared to 2.14M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.25% and a Short% of Float of 7.32%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$0.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.02M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.04M to a low estimate of $5M. As of the current estimate, Super League Gaming Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.28M, an estimated increase of 17.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.44M, an increase of 42.90% over than the figure of $17.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.19M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLGG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.68M, up 37.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40M and the low estimate is $31.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.